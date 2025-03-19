Israel Police on Wednesday announced that Jews will be forbidden to ascend the Temple Mount for a period of ten days - the last third of the month of Ramadan.

In addition, the Temple Mount will remain closed to Jews for the duration of the three-day holiday Eid al-Fitr, when the Mount is empty of worshipers.

Those wishing to ascend the Mount are hoping that MK Itamar Ben Givr, who will soon be reappointed National Security Minister, will work to cancel the decision.

According to the Temple Mount Management organization, the Mount is expected to reopen on Wednesday, April 2. The Management expressed pain at the fact that this is the fourth year in a row that the decision to close the Mount during this period was made ahead of time.

On Tuesday evening, the government approved the appointment of Ben Gvir to the position of Minister of National Security.

The vote took place despite the opposition of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. A vote in the Knesset plenum to confirm the appointment is expected on Wednesday.

During the evening, Baharav-Miara informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that, from a legal standpoint, Ben Gvir cannot be appointed to the position, arguing that his political involvement in the police does not align with the authority of the responsible minister.

Despite the legal opinion, Netanyahu announced that he intends to bring a vote on Ben Gvir’s reappointment to the government meeting.

At the same time, the Supreme Court rejected on Tuesday evening a request by left-wing organizations to issue an interim injunction against Ben Gvir’s appointment as Minister of National Security.