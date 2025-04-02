Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber confirmed on Tuesday that the Trump administration has halted dozens of research grants at the university, The Associated Press reported.

Princeton was notified this week that several dozen federal grants are being suspended by agencies including the Department of Energy, NASA and the Defense Department, Eisgruber said.

In a message, Eisgruber stated that the rationale for the funding cut was not fully clear but stressed that Princeton will comply with the law.

"We are committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we will cooperate with the government in combating antisemitism," Eisgruber wrote, as quoted by AP. "Princeton will also vigorously defend academic freedom and the due process rights of this University."

His statement follows a report in the Daily Caller that the Trump administration is pausing $210 million in funding to Princeton University.

“Princeton has perpetuated racist and antisemitic policies,” said an administration official quoted in the report.

The cuts to Princeton come after the Trump administration froze $400 million in federal funding for Columbia University.

Last month, Columbia agreed to implement several changes, a move that earned approval from some Jewish organizations while drawing criticism from free speech advocates who viewed it as excessive federal interference.

Columbia's interim president, Katrina Armstrong, resigned last week amid the controversy over the school agreeing to the government’s demands.