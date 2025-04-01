After the Trump Administration froze $400 million in federal funding for Columbia University, two more Ivy League institutions face the potential loss of their federal funding over their responses to the spread of antisemitism on their campuses

The Trump Administration is pausing $210 million in funding to Princeton University, the Daily Caller reported.

“Princeton has perpetuated racist and antisemitic policies,” an administration official stated.

In April 2024, during the Biden Administration, the US Department of Education opened a Title VI investigation into antisemitism allegations at Princeton based on the complaint of a Jewish activist. The complaint cited reports of campus pro-Palestinian protesters chanting “Intifada,” and “Brick by brick, wall by wall, apartheid has got to fall,” a few weeks after October 7 massacre.

The Anti-Defamation League gave Princeton an 'F' grade last year for its failures to deal with the phenomenon of antisemitism on campus.

In addition, the Trump Administration is reviewing $9 billion in grants and contracts for Harvard University, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

"Harvard has served as a symbol of the American Dream for generations—the pinnacle aspiration for students all over the world to work hard and earn admission to the storied institution," said US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. "Harvard’s failure to protect students on campus from anti-Semitic discrimination—all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry—has put its reputation in serious jeopardy."

"Harvard can right these wrongs and restore itself to a campus dedicated to academic excellence and truth-seeking, where all students feel safe on its campus," McMahon said.

A source stated that the Education Department's antisemitism task force is "laser-focused on Harvard."

Last month, the Department of Education announced that 60 institutions of higher learning, including Harvard and Princeton, have been warned that they could lose federal funding over their handling of antisemitic incidents on campus after Columbia University lost $400 million in federal grants.