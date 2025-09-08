Israel’s basketball team concluded its EuroBasket campaign on Sunday evening, fighting hard against Greece but ultimately losing 84-79, which resulted in their elimination.

From the start, Greece, led by NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, took control of the game, building an early lead and holding a steady advantage throughout the first half.

Despite Israel’s efforts to close the gap, Greece maintained control of the tempo in the second half. Antetokounmpo finished with an impressive 37 points and 10 rebounds.

For Israel, Deni Avdija, who plays for the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, led the team with 23 points, followed by Tomer Ginat with 15 and Roman Sorkin with 14.

Israel had clinched a coveted spot in the 16-team EuroBasket tournament following a hard-fought 92-89 triumph over Belgium last week.

The win marked the first time in over a decade that Israel has advanced beyond the group stage in Europe’s premier basketball championship.

Against Belgium, Avdija posted 22 points, while Sorkin added 18, helping Israel maintain control for most of the game.