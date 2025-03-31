The front entrance of the Republican Party of New Mexico’s headquarters was targeted in an arson and graffiti attack, party officials stated.

The doors to the Albuquerque headquarters was burned in the attack early Sunday morning, causing significant damage to the entrance area, and anti-immigration enforcement graffiti stating "ICE = KKK" was found on a nearby wall.

The graffiti has led GOP officials to believe the arson attack was politically motivated.

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela stated, “We are deeply relieved that no one was harmed in what could have been a tragic and deadly attack. Those who resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable, and our state leaders must reinforce through decisive action that these cowardly attacks will not be tolerated."

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, limiting the damage to the entrance.

The arson attack on the State GOP headquarters comes amid a spate of attacks on Tesla vehicles, with multiple vehicles having been set on fire or vandalized across the US in acts of anger against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.