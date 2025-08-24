Following developments in the "Qatar-Gate" investigation, the police have prohibited Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yoav (Poli) Mordechai from dealing with hostages and missing persons, and he will be suspended from the negotiations team for two weeks.

Mordechai served in several senior positions, including IDF Spokesman, the head of the Civil Administration, and the Coordinator of Government Affairs in Judea and Samaria.

In June, he was interrogated under warning for the first time in relation to Qatargate, on suspicion of receiving bribes and contact with a foreign agent.

Mordechai commented: "Throughout my service, I have always strictly adhered — both in minor and major matters — to the provisions of the law, and assisted the State of Israel whenever required. In this case as well, although everything was conducted openly, transparently, and duly reported, I will do whatever is necessary to assist the legal authorities in uncovering the truth and will act in accordance with their instructions — if only because uncovering the truth will prove that no blemish or fault has tainted my conduct."