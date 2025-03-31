Ten rare parrots were stolen Sunday night from the Gan Garoo Zoo in Emek Hama'ayanot.

The parrots are estimated to be worth tens of thousands of shekels each, and were stolen during a break-in, along with equipment worth hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Dead chicks were also found at the scene.

Police are investigating.

In recent weeks, there have been several cases of authorities locating and removing stolen monkeys from illegal Bedouin settlements.

Some of the stolen monkeys were found injured, improperly cared for, or in complex medical condition.