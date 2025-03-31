The Knesset plenum on Monday morning approved in its second and third Knesset readings a bill to revoke convicted terrorists' National Insurance Institute (NII, or Bituach Leumi) stipends.

The bill, put forward by MK Ofir Katz (Likud), applies to terrorists convicted of murder, attempted murder, or crimes of severe terror, and who are either citizens or residents of Israel.

Until now, such terrorists were eligible for a wide variety of NII stipends, including disability stipends, nursing stipends, birth grants and maternity leave, bereavement stipends, child stipends, child savings accounts, burial payments, and unemployment stipends. In total, these stipends - paid by the Israeli government, through the Israeli taxpayer - could reach thousands of shekels per month for a single terrorist.

The new law completely revokes terrorists' eligibility for all stipends or other support from the State of Israel and the NII. Their partners will also no longer be eligible for income support due to the terrorist's imprisonment, as they have been until now.

Katz praised the passage of the bill, saying, "A situation in which a terrorist who murdered a Jew received money from the State of Israel is insane and inconceivable. We have put an end to insanity. My important bill has passed, and terrorists will no longer see a single shekel from the State of Israel."