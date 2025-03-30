The faculty leaders of a Middle East study center at Harvard University that has faced accusations of antisemitism and anti-Israel bias have been dismissed from their positions, the Harvard Crimson student newspaper reported.

Turkish Studies Cemal Kafadar, the director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies (CMES) at Harvard, and History professor Rosie Bsheer, the center's associate director, were dismissed by Interim Harvard Dean of Social Science David M. Cutler last week, a faculty member familiar with the matter.

No reason was given for the dismissals. Cutler asked for suggestions to replace Kafadar, who was on leave for this academic year.

In May 2024, the Jewish Harvard Alumni Alliance accused CMES of demonizing Israel as the “last remaining colonial settler power embodying the world’s worst evils: racism, apartheid, and genocide."

Earlier this month, former Harvard President Lawrence H. Summers accused CMES of engaging in antisemitism during a February panel on the recent conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which it called “Israel’s war in Lebanon.”

Last week, the Crimson reported that the Harvard School of Public Health (HSPH) suspended its research relationship with Birzeit University, a university in the Palestinian Authority that has seen significant support for the Hamas terrorist organization on its campus.

HSPH spokesperson Stephanie Simon announced that the Harvard François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights decided not to renew a memorandum of understanding with Birzeit following an internal investigation.

HSPH Dean Andrea A. Baccarelli told the Harvard Gazette that the investigation will allow the school to determine the “current status and future potential” of Harvard's partnership with Birzeit.