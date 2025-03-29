The IDF and ISA have confirmed that ver the past few days, as part of an IDF and ISA operation in the Gaza Strip, the troops located and recovered findings associated with the body of the Manny Menachem Goddard, who was murdered and kidnapped by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on October 7, 2023.

Despite the recovered findings, his body is still being held in the Gaza Strip.

The findings were retrieved from an Islamic Jihad outpost area in Rafah.

After an identification process conducted by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, IDF representatives informed the Goddard family and will continue to support them.

The IDF continues to make efforts to locate and fully recover his body.