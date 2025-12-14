The Israel Democracy Institute on Sunday morning published its 2025 haredi Society Statistical Yearbook, the tenth in the series, presenting a troubling picture of near-total stagnation in the integration of haredi men into the workforce, alongside a decline in income levels compared to the general population.

In contrast, haredi women continue to enter the labor market at relatively high rates.

According to the report, the haredi population numbers approximately 1.45 million people, about 14.3% of Israel’s population. It is one of the youngest societies in the world: 57% are aged 19 and under, compared to just 4% aged 65 and above.

The fertility rate stands at 6.5 children per woman, among the highest globally, and has remained largely unchanged over the past decade. This age structure places ongoing pressure on the education system, employment market, and welfare services.

The number of yeshiva students and married yeshiva scholars has increased by 83% over the past decade, from 92,500 to 169,500 - an annual growth rate of over 6%, higher than overall demographic growth.

For comparison, only 16% of haredi students are eligible for matriculation certificates, compared to 85% in state and state-religious education. This gap has remained almost unchanged over the past decade.

Despite reports of a 51% increase in enlistment in 2024 - 2,560 to the IDF and about 500 to national service - the data point to a more complex reality. Some 55% of those enlisting were placed in general, non-haredi tracks, indicating that the majority are former haredim. In light of rapid demographic growth, the figures reflect a real decline of about a quarter over the past decade.

Employment rates among haredi men stand at just 53%, compared to 81% among haredi women. The average salary of a haredi man, NIS 9,929, amounts to only 49% of the income of a non-haredi Jewish man. haredi women earn an average of NIS 8,617, about 67% of the salary of non-haredi Jewish women. Thirty percent of haredi men are employed in education, while only 3.5% work in the high-tech sector - figures that have seen no change in a decade.

Some 33% of haredi families live below the poverty line, compared to 14% among non-haredi Jewish families. At the same time, 75% of haredim own an apartment, a higher rate than among non-haredi Jews (72%). However, only half own a vehicle, compared to 82% in the general population, affecting mobility and access to employment.

The Central Bureau of Statistics’ social survey highlights significant gaps in financial behavior: haredim save less, tend to rely on savings instruments with little real return, and are less prepared for emergency situations.

Only 41% of haredim believe they could cover an unexpected expense without family assistance, compared to 63% among non-haredi Jews. Forty-one percent estimate they could manage for no more than a month in the event of income loss, compared to 28% among non-haredim. Insurance coverage is also significantly lower: private health insurance (73% vs. 85%), long-term care insurance (30% vs. 54%), and life insurance (41% vs. 58%).

Despite the challenging picture, the report points to several positive trends. Participation in technological training has risen sharply: the number of haredi students in state-recognized engineering and technology programs reached 9,600 in 2024, three times the figure in 2014. Internet usage among haredim has climbed to 69%, and vehicle ownership has increased from 37% to 50% over the past decade.

Editors of the report, Dr. Gilad Malach and Dr. Lee Cahaner, concluded: “The data reflect a decade of stagnation and even regression in the integration of haredi men, in contrast to the previous decade, which was marked by momentum. haredi women, by contrast, continue to integrate, but their income levels remain low.”