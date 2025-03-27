The Harvard School of Public Health (HSPH) has suspended its research relationship with Birzeit University, a university in the Palestinian Authority that has seen significant support for the Hamas terrorist organization on its campus, the Harvard Crimson student newspaper reported.

HSPH spokesperson Stephanie Simon announced that the Harvard François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights decided not to renew a memorandum of understanding with Birzeit following an internal investigation.

HSPH Dean Andrea A. Baccarelli told the Harvard Gazette that the investigation will allow the school to determine the “current status and future potential” of Harvard's partnership with Birzeit.

The Crimson claimed that the campaign to sever Harvard and Birzeit's partnership, which began following the October 7 massacre, claimed "without evidence" that there is a connection between the Birzeit administration and Hamas, though it acknowledged that Hamas candidates won student elections at the university in recent years.

Multiple Hamas terrorists have been arrested at Birzeit University. In 2023, several Hamas terrorist cells consisting of Birzeit University students who had been recruited by Hamas agents in Gaza to carry out terrorist attacks were arrested.

In April 2024, the German and Portuguese ambassadors to Israel were nearly lynched during a visit to the museum at Birzeit University.