Border Police, under the guidance of the Shin Bet, arrested a Hamas terrorist at Birzeit University near Ramallah.

The suspect who was arrested serves as a coordinator for "Katlah Islamiyah," a general term for the Hamas student organizations in academic institutions in Judea and Samaria that enlist students to the organization in return for funding.

The 22-year-old suspect, a resident of the village of Biddu, was arrested and transferred for interrogation by the Shin Bet.

In the past, at the university, the police arrested Omar Kiswani, a Hamas operative who served as the head of the university student council for the Hamas student organization.

The Shin Bet investigation found that Kiswani contacted Hamas operative Yasin Rabia, who was deported to the Gaza Strip as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner swap, and with a Hamas operative in Turkey with the goal of raising funds to advance Hamas activities on campus.