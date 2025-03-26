Faculty members at Columbia University have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in an effort to restore $400 million in federal funding that was withdrawn over concerns related to antisemitism, The New York Daily News reported.

The legal action, initiated in Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, seeks to prevent what faculty members describe as unwarranted government interference in university affairs.

According to the lawsuit, brought by the faculty union, the administration bypassed proper legal procedures in its decision to cut the funds. Faculty members claim that federal agencies have revoked existing contracts and threatened further cancellations in an attempt to pressure Columbia into compliance with their demands.

“We’re seeing university leadership across the country failing to take any action to counter the Trump administration’s unlawful assault on academic freedom,” said Reinhold Martin, president of the Columbia chapter of the American Association of University Professors and a professor of architecture. “As faculty, we don’t have the luxury of inaction.”

“The integrity of civic discourse and the freedoms that form the basis of a democratic society are under attack. We have to stand up.”

The Education and Justice departments, key agencies named in the lawsuit, have not responded to requests for comment. The Justice Department oversees a task force on antisemitism, which has played a major role in shaping the federal response to pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrations at Columbia.

In a bid to restore the lost funding, Columbia University agreed to a series of policy changes on Friday, including federal oversight of its Middle Eastern studies department and granting arrest authority to campus security officers.

The administration also mandated new regulations on student protests, including restrictions on face coverings. These concessions come as public grants accounted for approximately 20% of Columbia’s operating revenue last year.

While the Education Department has yet to reinstate the funding, officials have indicated that the university is on the “right track.”

Faculty members have strongly opposed the changes, arguing that the federal government is imposing unconstitutional conditions on academic institutions, according to The New York Daily News. The lawsuit claims that the administration’s actions have already had a chilling effect on free speech. One professor cited a student who declined a writing assignment on reproductive rights out of fear that their coursework could be accessed by the Trump administration and used against them.

The lawsuit further states that the revoked grants have significantly disrupted crucial public health initiatives, including research aimed at preventing Alzheimer’s disease, improving maternal health, and advancing cancer treatments.

Legal representatives for the faculty argue that the administration should have pursued voluntary compliance with Columbia before revoking the funding. If the university refused to comply, the government was required to grant a hearing and observe a waiting period before proceeding with cancellations.