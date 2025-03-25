German pro-Israeli organizations are demanding that the authorities in Frankfurt cancel the planned Al-Quds Day march in the city this coming Saturday.

In an official petition to the local authorities, the Berlin-based Middle East Freedom Forum and the German-Israeli Association warned that the event was a blatant anti-Semitic affair, part of what they termed "the international campaign of incitement and hatred by the Iranian regime against the State of Israel and the Jewish people."

The organizations call on the authorities to take legal steps to prevent the march, and warn of dire consequences to leaving a public platform for anti-Semitic incitement on German soil.

Germany has recently been at odds with the Islamic community in general and Iran in particular, with both countries taking actioactionn against the other's culture over the past few months.