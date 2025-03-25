Smotrich: 'This is Israel's victory budget'

Members of Knesset will begin voting this afternoon (Tuesday) on the state budget, which includes a significant increase for security forces due to the war.

The state budget for 2025 is about 620 billion shekels and it is the highest in the history of Israel.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich opened his summary speech on the budget by saying it took him half an hour to reach the Knesset from the nearby Finance Ministry. "Some anarchists are violating the law, this is a bankruptcy of the rule of law, I call on the police commissioner to act. There is no state where 20 people can block a road. It’s not the rule of law that interests them but the preservation of privileges and power. The Knesset and the government will manage the State of Israel," he said.

He defined the state budget for 2025 as a "budget of war and reservists" and emphasized its social and security aspects: "This is not just a budget – it is the story of hundreds of thousands of soldiers, reservists, displaced families, and business owners affected by the war."

Smotrich provided personal examples of the benefits of the budget and noted how it includes grants, mental health support, tuition waivers, return packages for evacuees, and a compensation outline for businesses.

The minister also noted that the budget reflects the state's commitment not only to military victory but to supporting the civilian population: "The upcoming budget contains everything needed to win – billions added to the security system, alongside a broad civilian envelope for reservists and their families: tax credits, funding for summer camps, grants for commanders, and more."

Smotrich emphasized that the budget was developed in cooperation with local government, labor unions, and the business sector, and that it is a responsible economic move aimed at strengthening growth and maintaining economic resilience. "We arrived at this budget out of a sense of mission and great responsibility. With God’s help – it will also be the budget of victory," he concluded.

His speech was interrupted repeatedly by opposition members. Outside the Knesset, demonstrators blocked roads and accosted coalition MKs, leading to several of them needing to be escorted into the building by security.