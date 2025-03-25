Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, opened the first international conference of the Rehabilitation Department today (Tuesday) at Tel Aviv University. Emphasizing the Ministry's commitment to comprehensive care for wounded security forces personnel, he stated: "When Israeli soldiers and commanders go into battle, they have great confidence in the defense establishment and the State of Israel, across the entire chain of casualty care – evacuation, treatment, and rehabilitation."

"When our young soldiers swear their oath of allegiance, they make a profound commitment, not merely reciting words. Their strength and resolve demand an equally strong rehabilitation system. The continuum of care for our wounded must maintain consistent quality and integration at every stage – not only during the critical trauma phase, but throughout the lengthy, patient, and costly rehabilitation process."

The Director General also mentioned the importance of strong interpersonal relationships within the Rehabilitation Department: "While Israel benefits from some of the world's most innovative combat equipment and advanced technological systems, the true foundation of the Israeli defense establishment's strength has always been its exceptional people."

IMOD Deputy Director General and Head of the Rehabilitation Department, Limor Luria, presented data on the treatment provided to the wounded alongside innovations in care: "The challenge still lies ahead. Thousands of wounded will seek our treatment. The more we invest in their medical and psychological care and economic support today, it will be a win-win for the future - and for a mission of this magnitude, we can only succeed together! Government, NGOs, and the business sector."

At the conference, key statistics on Israel's wounded were presented. The number of wounded IDF and security forces personnel has risen to more than 78,000, with 16,000 of them joining since October 7th, 2023. One in every two wounded individuals treated by the Rehabilitation Department is coping with psychological distress. Of the 16,000 new cases, approximately 2,900 are dealing with combined injuries (physical and psychological). The average annual cost of a war casualty’s treatment package and financial support is approximately 150,000 NIS.

Some of Israel's policies for the wounded were presented as well. The "Rehabilitation Before Bureaucracy" policy delays medical committees to allow time for recovery. During the year until the medical committee convenes, the wounded receive financial support according to their needs, comprehensive medical treatment, and complete psychological care.

The “Lifetime Partnership” conference has brought together representatives from over 20 countries, including medical and rehabilitation experts from militaries, defense ministries, and health departments worldwide. It focuses on the medical, psychological, familial, and social rehabilitation journey of wounded IDF and security forces personnel and released hostages treated by the IMOD’s Rehabilitation Department.