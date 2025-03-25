A mayor from northern Israel, his deputy, and other suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of involvement in a bribery affair.

They are suspected of having worked through vote fixers to secure an election victory, promising municipal positions and assistance in tenders in exchange for political support.

A statement from the Israel Police said, "As part of the fight against public corruption, officers from the National Fraud Investigation Unit at Lahav 433 arrested this morning a mayor in northern Israel, his deputy, and additional suspects, on suspicion of committing bribery offenses, election bribery, and other crimes."

According to the police statement, the investigation began covertly several months ago, at the end of 2024. Upon transitioning to the overt stage, the suspects were arrested and brought in for questioning.

Later on Tuesday, they will be brought before the Rishon LeZion Magistrate’s Court for a hearing in their case.