A federal judge in New York on Thursday declined to dismiss bribery charges against Sen. Bob Menendez, ruling his conduct is not protected by the nature of his job as a United States senator or as then-chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, ABC News reported.

Judge Sidney Stein wrote that the court “finds that none of the allegations at issue concerning the US Attorney Scheme or the Egyptian Aid Scheme are protected by the Speech or Debate Clause."

Menendez sought to dismiss charges including conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, and conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.

The judge said none of those charges should be dismissed based on the US Constitution's Speech and Debate Clause protections for members of Congress and no allegations should be purged.

Menendez was charged with three counts related to of using his political power to aid the government of Egypt and pressure state and federal prosecutors investigating New Jersey businessmen.

In January, federal prosecutors unveiled a superseding indictment against Menendez which alleges he accepted race car tickets and other gifts from Qatar as part of a yearslong corruption scheme.

Prosecutors have accused Menendez, 69, of conspiring with his wife, Nadine Menendez, and businessman Wael Hana.

Another businessman who had been charged in the case, Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty earlier this month and agreed to cooperate. Uribe said he supplied Nadine Menendez with a luxury convertible in exchange for favors, prosecutors said.