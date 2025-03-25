Former Justice Minister Haim Ramon blasted former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday, following a post on X published by Bennett, in which he blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a policy that allows Qatar to fund Hamas.

Bennett wrote that "Qatar, a cruel enemy of the State of Israel... its hands are stained with rivers of Jewish blood... Qatar is the primary funder of Hamas, of its military buildup, of the terror tunnels, and of the Nukhba forces that carried out the October 7 massacre."

Ramon noted that he agrees with the post's contents, but argued that Bennett himself was a partner in implementing that very policy. "I remembered that he was a cabinet member and even Defense Minister in Netanyahu’s governments, and a key partner in advancing the policy of funding Hamas through Qatari money," he wrote.

"When he was Prime Minister, he allowed Qatar to continue transferring funds for Hamas’ buildup, the construction of tunnels, and the funding of the Nukhba forces that carried out the October 7 massacre."

Ramon further pointed out that the Defense Minister in Bennett’s government even thanked Qatar for its economic assistance to the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that it plays "a positive role in the region."

"And Bennett? He didn’t utter a word back then about Qatar being a cruel enemy or about its hands being stained with Jewish blood," Ramon pointed out.

In conclusion, Ramon wrote, "What can you expect from someone who carried out the greatest political deception in the history of the state, if not to continue misleading the public? But Bennett forgets that Google remembers everything, and nothing will absolve him of supporting the policy of containing Hamas and funding terrorism through Qatar."