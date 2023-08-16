A new proposal for solving the crisis surrounding the makeup of the Judicial Selection Committee has been initiated by former minister Haim Ramon and has been agreed to by the coalition.

Channel 12 News’ political commentator Amit Segal reported on Tuesday that the proposal states that instead of two representatives of the Israel Bar Association, two representatives from the opposition will be appointed to the committee.

This will create a situation where the committee will consist of three representatives from the coalition, three representatives from the opposition and three judges, with the appointment of a judge being approved by a majority of seven of the nine members.

According to the report, the proposal should give the current coalition a sense of security that they will not be trampled upon even when they are in the opposition, and on the other hand the power of the government in the committee will not increase.

The Likud declined to comment on the report.