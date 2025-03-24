The US has passed Egypt a "final offer" to Egypt, asking that Egypt accept 500,000-700,000 Gazans in exchange for billions of dollars in aid for the deteriorating Egyptian economy, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The American message was passed to Cairo through United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who arrived for a visit in Egypt and met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The US also offered Egypt, if it takes the offer, massive aid to the Egyptian economy, clarifying that if Egypt continues to refuse to accept Gazans, Washington has alternative destinations for them.

The report also said that if Egypt rejects the offer, the large sums offered to the country would be given to another country which would agree to the offer.

A source familiar with the details said that if Cairo rejects the deal, Egypt will also lose the large amount of US aid that it is currently receiving.