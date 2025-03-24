US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Sunday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call meant to emphasize US support for Israel.

“The Secretary discussed Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, and efforts to help release the hostages and bring them home,” said State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce in a statement summarizing the call.

“The Secretary also conveyed the Administration’s determination to restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea through military operations against the Iranian-backed Houthis,” she added.

Netanyahu’s office, in a statement of its own summarizing the conversation, said that Netanyahu and Rubio “discussed regional developments, including releasing the hostages and the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip.”

“US Secretary of State Rubio expressed the US's unwavering support for Israel and its policy,” added the Prime Minister’s Office.

The conversation comes several days after Israel launched surprise strikes against terrorist targets in Gaza, following Hamas’ refusal to release more hostages and its rejection of US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that President Donald Trump "fully supports" Israel's attack on the Gaza Strip.

Trump’s National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, later similarly expressed support for Israel’s renewed military campaign against the Hamas terrorist organization.

In a post on X, Waltz stressed that Hamas is to blame for the renewed fighting due to its refusal to release more hostages.

“Israel has every right to defend its people from Hamas terrorists. The ceasefire would have been extended if Hamas released all remaining hostages. Instead, they chose war,” the National Security Advisor added.