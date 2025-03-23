Two teenagers around 14 were injured (this evening) from the explosion of an electronic cigarette they were using in a public garden in Kiryat Ata.

Paramedics who were called to the scene evacuated one boy who was injured very seriously with upper body injuries that required resuscitation, and another boy in moderate condition to Rambam Hospital.

Paramedics Orian Dayan and Ravit Martinez reported: "We saw a teenager lying on the floor unconscious, without pulse and without breathing with injuries to his upper body. We provided him with life-saving medical treatment that included stopping bleeding, compressions, and ventilations and after a few minutes his heart started to beat independently, and we evacuated him to the hospital sedated and intubated and his condition was unstable."

Additional MDA teams that were at the scene provided treatment to another teenager who was there and suffered from limb injuries and was moderately injured and evacuated him to the hospital in stable condition.

The police have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident.