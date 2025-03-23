Demonstrations in Jerusalem to protest against the war and against the government actions resorted to unusually harsh rhetoric today, declaring the government 'destructive to Israel.'

"This state is stronger than its leaders," declared the speaker on stage, and one of the demonstrators explained: "We came to protest against the evil government, budget exploitation, and first and foremost in favor of the immediate release of all hostages without compromises and plans for the rehabilitation of the north and south, and housing in Gaza."

Another demonstrator added and said that the generation he belongs to, which was so proud of this state, now finds itself in a reality where "They are ruining everything for us, ruining our state. It's impossible to trust the group sitting here in the Knesset, zigzagging every morning according to personal needs, and therefore we will continue to be in the streets, we will employ legal civil disobedience, not with bloodsshed, but this is the only way. They leave us no option."

"This war was created out of nothing for the personal needs of Bibi and Ben Gvir, in order to point to a corrupt budget, corrupt dismissals, and this will end as well," declares the demonstrator.

"It is not a necessity that they should be in Gaza. This serves personal needs, not security needs. It certainly endangers our 59 hostages there, and therefore they should not be there. We first need the hostages home."