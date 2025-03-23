The cabinet has voted unanimously in favor of expressing no confidence in Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, a step that constitutes the beginning of the official process for her dismissal from office.

During the meeting, Justice Minister Yariv Levin criticized her absence from the discussion, claiming that this indicates a disregard for the government. "This is further proof of the depth of the contempt she has for the government and its members and that she has no answers to the allegations directed against her," he said. Minister Nir Barkat added: "Apparently she went to another cabinet meeting."

Minister Avi Dichter also attacked the Attorney General and referred to her legal positions: "I read her quotes from 2022 regarding the gas deal saying that it posed no legal challenge. It is hard to believe she stood with the Bennett government on such a dramatic issue."

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, complained: "I cannot describe how many obstacles she has put in my way – she was against administrative arrests for crime families in the Arab world, which could have saved lives. No matter how much I tried to engage her in dialogue to fight crime, she wasn't interested."

Despite her absence, the Attorney General sent a letter to the meeting. "The government wishes to be above the law. We will not be deterred. Ending the tenure of the Attorney General is an extremely unusual step. Its advancement must be done through a structured process that guarantees the preservation of the independence of the office."

She further claimed that "The current decision turns the tables. Cases where the government sought to act illegally, even at the expense of the public, are presented as 'disagreements' that constitute grounds for dismissal. The goal is clear - to turn the institution of the Attorney General into one that is required to remain silent in the face of illegal actions or even support them. Otherwise, the Attorney General will be dismissed."

She added: "Since the establishment of the government, I and the entire legal advisory system to the government have been working together with the government to advance its policies. The claim of lack of effective cooperation is detached from reality. The data and facts speak for themselves. I have presented the boundaries of the law to the government. It cannot be argued that these are disagreements that constitute grounds for termination."

"The government wishes to be above the law, to act without oversight and balances, even in the most sensitive times - a state of emergency, protests against the government, and an election period. We in the legal system will continue to perform our duties without fear. We will assist the government in promoting its policies - within the boundaries of the law."