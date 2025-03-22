US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff on Friday gave an extensive interview to journalist Tucker Carlson, stating the US' goals for the war against Hamas in Gaza, and praising Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions.

Stressing that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has good motives, he noted that Hamas is almost completely eliminated, Hezbollah is significantly weakened, and Israel has sent a powerful message to the Iranian government.

"We would not be as effective in the region if he didn't do what he did [with Hezbollah and Hamas], not even close."

He explained, "I think he [Netanyahu] did an exceptional job, but the rap he gets is that he's more concerned about the fight than he is about the hostages. I understand how people could make that assessment, but I don't necessarily agree with it."

'I think Bibi believes that he's doing the right thing. I think he goes up against public opinion 'cause the public opinion [in Israel] wants those hostages home."

Witkoff, one of the first US officials to visit Gaza in 22 years, spoke with the families of the hostages and attended events at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square. He emphasized the close connection that he feels with the hostages' families, and said that the events of October 7 are a national trauma, cutting Israel's soul.

Witkoff also stressed that US President Donald Trump's goal is "about understanding the reality before making decisions."

Gaza, however, cannot continue to be ruled by Hamas: "They need to demilitarize, and then they might also be politically involved in Gaza."

"A terrorist organization cannot govern Gaza — that is unacceptable to Israel. What is possible, however, is for them to disarm. Then they can stay for a while and even be politically involved."

In his opinion, "We need to understand what Hamas wants and then think about what we can offer them to make them leave. That is what needs to happen here. At the start of the conflict, we heard that 'Hamas is an ideology, and they are ready to die.'"

"I don’t think they are as ideologically extreme as they're often portrayed. They send young children who understand nothing to commit suicide with explosive belts. Once we understand that they want to live, we can talk to them more effectively."