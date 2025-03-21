The Lebanese Al Akhbar, affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group, on Friday morning reported that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi recently announced during Arab summits that Egypt would be willing to agree to temporarily house half a million Gazans in a city which would be dedicated to them in northern Sinai.

According to the report, which has not yet been confirmed by official sources, the move would require the Egyptian government to open the border to Gazans interested in leaving.

The report also said that the Egyptian agreement aroused concerns in Jordan, which has already declared that it is willing to help Gazan refugees - but only families of the injured, and only for a limited time.

Three weeks ago, with the start of the Arab summit held in Belgium, details were published regarding the Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza; the plans would require an investment of $53 billion.

Seven areas will be set aside to provide temporary housing for 1.5 million Gazans. The report said that the United Nations Security Council will weigh placing international peacekeepers in Gaza.

Under the plan, a committee will be set up to manage Gaza for a period of six months, ahead of the Palestinian Authority's return. Members of the committee will be "independent figures" and it will operate under the Palestinian Authority.