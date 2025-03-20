Former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman was questioned by police today (Thursday) following a complaint filed against him by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for threatening to commit blackmail.

Netanyahu's complaint was filed due to Argaman's statements in an interview with Channel 12 News in which he said, "There is great importance to the intimacy between the head of the ISA and Prime Minister, and I don't think it's right to harm that intimacy to ensure the correctness of the relationships and the working connections and the transparency that must exist between the parties. And that is why I am currently keeping everything that happened between me and Netanyahu private. It is absolutely clear that I have a lot of knowledge, I can use it, and I am not using it for the reasons I mentioned."

When asked if he would consider using that knowledge, he replied, "If I reach the conclusion that Netanyahu has decided to act contrary to the law, then if there is no choice I will say everything I know and have refrained from saying until today."

The complaint alleges that Argaman's words constitute a serious offense of blackmail, in accordance with Section 428 of the Penal Code, as well as a violation of the General Security Service Law, which prohibits past and present Shin Bet employees from disclosing sensitive information. It is also alleged that this is a direct threat to the Prime Minister, and that failure to take action may be considered a serious violation of the rule of law.