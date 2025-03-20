Ben & Jerry’s has alleged that its parent company, Unilever, removed the ice cream maker’s chief executive, Dave Stever, in a move that intensifies the ongoing conflict over the brand’s independence regarding social issues, Reuters reports.

In a court filing late Tuesday in Manhattan, Ben & Jerry’s claimed that Unilever informed the company on March 3 of its decision to oust Stever without consulting its board. The filing asserts that Stever was dismissed due to his commitment to the company’s social mission and brand integrity, rather than concerns about his performance.

According to Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever reprimanded Stever in a January performance review for “repeatedly acquiescing” to the ice cream maker’s social initiatives and warned employees against defying efforts to “silence the social mission.”

The company further accused Unilever of escalating its opposition, stating that the parent company’s actions have reached “new levels of oppressiveness.”

Ben & Jerry’s said Unilever prevented it from honoring Black History Month in February and more recently blocked its support for the release of Mahmoud Khalil , who was arrested over his involvement in anti-Israel demonstrations at Columbia University.

Stever, who has been with the company since 1988, was appointed CEO in May 2023. His current employment status remains unclear.

The allegations are part of Ben & Jerry’s ongoing legal battle against Unilever, which had until Wednesday to seek dismissal of Ben & Jerry’s initial lawsuit.

The original lawsuit, filed in November , accused Unilever of stifling Ben & Jerry’s efforts to advocate for Palestinian Arabs and criticize US military aid to Israel. The ice cream maker also claimed in the lawsuit that Unilever threatened the autonomy of its independent board.

In a follow-up complaint in January, Ben & Jerry’s alleged that its parent company suppressed a social policy statement the US ice cream maker sought to release because it referenced President Donald Trump.

The conflict traces back to 2021, when Ben & Jerry's announced it would stop sales in Judea and Samaria and parts of eastern Jerusalem.

The announcement led to months of controversy and criticism, including multiple American states divesting from the firm, and Australia’s kosher authority delisting the ice cream maker.

In July of 2022, Unilever announced that it had reached a new arrangement for Ben & Jerry’s in Israel, selling its Ben & Jerry’s business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, the owner of American Quality Products Ltd (AQP), the current Israel-based licensee.