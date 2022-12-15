Unilever announced Thursday that it had settled the lawsuit filed by its Ben & Jerry's subsidiary over the sale of the Ben & Jerry's license in Israel.

“Unilever is pleased to announce that the litigation with Ben & Jerry’s Independent Board has been resolved,” the company said in a statement.

In July 2021, Ben & Jerry’s announced that it would cease selling products in Judea and Samaria, which is termed the "Occupied Palestinian Territories”, causing an uproar.

The announcement led to months of controversy and criticism, including multiple American states divesting from the firm, and Australia’s kosher authority delisting the ice cream maker.

This past July, Unilever announced that it had reached a new arrangement for Ben & Jerry’s in Israel, selling its Ben & Jerry’s business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, the owner of American Quality Products Ltd (AQP), the current Israel-based licensee.

The new arrangement meant Ben & Jerry’s would be sold under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout Israel, including Judea and Samaria, under the full ownership of its current licensee.

Ben & Jerry’s then sued Unilever in a bid to block the sale of the Israeli business to Zinger.

In late August, however, the court rejected Ben & Jerry's request for an injunction to stop the sale.

Last month, the board of directors of Ben & Jerry’s split with Unilever to denounce products sold under the Ben & Jerry’s brand by the company’s Israeli distributor.