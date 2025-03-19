Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Wednesday, 19 March 2025), visited the Border Police Judea and Samaria District Undercover Unit Base together with Israel Police Inspector General Danny Levy, Border Police Commander Brik Yitzhak and Border Police Judea and Samaria District Commander Niso Guetta.

Prime Minister Netanyahu received a comprehensive briefing from the Undercover Unit commander about the unit's ramified operational activity since the outbreak of the war.

The Prime Minister was shown the undercover unit's unique operational and tactical equipment and capabilities; the fighters carried out exercises simulating scenarios that the unit faces, and prepares for, in Judea and Samaria.

In his conversation with the unit fighters, the Prime Minister was impressed by their determination and professionalism, as well as the personal dedication of each fighter to the security of the citizens of Israel.

"I am here at the Judea and Samaria Undercover Unit Base. This is our vanguard. They infiltrate, surprise the terrorist enemy, and deal with them. They simply do sacred work on behalf of the State of Israel," Netanyahu began.

"This is always important always but it is especially important now because as we are waging an intense war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, we are aware of the possibility that another larger and more intense front could be opened here in Judea and Samaria," he said.

"Therefore, the work of the Border Police unit, the Israel Police and the IDF, in cooperation with our special units, has led to many results on behalf of your security, citizens of Israel," Netanyahu concluded.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzahi Braverman, his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, and his Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri.