Major Yossi Levy will soon assume a new position and become the first haredi battalion commander in the IDF. In his civilian life, Levy also recruits members of his community to the IDF and is responsible for promoting haredi combat soldiers.

In a special interview, Levy talks about his disappointment with the war's haredi recruitment figures, his fear of social conflict, and his hope that one day young haredi men will be able to see him as a role model.

Courtesy of Kan News.