Israel is considering adopting a new policy towards Hamas to prevent the terrorist organization from harming the hostages still held captive in Gaza, Channel 12 News correspondent Amit Segal reported.

The proposed threat is that every hostage who is harmed will lead to Israel annexing territory from the Gaza Strip. The idea is based on the assumption that losing territory is one of the most serious threats to the Gazans, and therefore this threat may deter Hamas from harming the hostages.

In addition, Israel insists that it will not compromise on anything less than the Witkoff outline for the release of the hostages. This means that it will not agree to the release of more than half of the hostages as part of a deal, and will not grant Hamas a prolonged ceasefire.

This policy, if implemented, would constitute a dramatic change in Israel's approach towards Hamas, and would send a strong message about the cost of harming Israeli civilians.

The IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) began conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning, in accordance with the political echelon