The U.S. should support Israel’s annexation of portions of Judea and Samaria (aka the “West Bank”, a term coined by Jordan and adopted by media to avoid the fact that the region is the biblical Israel) that are highly populated or that are essential for Israel’s security, including the Seam Zone, the Jerusalem suburb blocs, and the Jordan Valley, while Israel sets aside other portions of Judea and Samaria for the time that a Palestinian Arab leadership not hellbent on Israel’s destruction arises from the ether.

While we continue to “hold space” for the lyrics of Defying Gravity from the blockbuster film Wicked, most Jews in the post-October 7th reality in which we find ourselves can likely relate to the experiences of the animals in Oz, who are scapegoated and blamed for the ills of society and told that they should be seen, not heard.

While Jew-hatred is certainly not a new social invention, the ferocity of this hatred in Western countries over the past 15 months has left many Australian, European, and American Jews forced to reckon with the seemingly reawakened scourge of anti-Semitism emanating from both far-left and far-right extremist ideologies. Indeed, there are those on American college campuses calling for the cessation of all U.S. military aid to Israel and the death of all Jews - at the hands of Hamas, no less.

While the anti-capitalist underpinnings, deep hatred of America and the West, and, in some cases, severe mental health disorders that morph into and combine with anti-Semitism to fuel these college protests are beyond the scope of this piece, it is important to recognize that Americans voted against this extremism by appointing Donald Trump to a second term as President. Trump’s reelection presents a unique and important opportunity both for American Jews – the Trump administration is cracking down on anti-Semitism on college campuses – and for Israelis – as noted by Joe Frager in an article reshared by Trump himself, Trump may enable Israeli annexation of the "West Bank" – or at least parts of it. But what of the Palestinian Arabs?

Unlike the American Democrats and European politicians who blindly continue their idealistic and fervent obsession over a two-state solution based on the 1967 lines, the foundation of which rests upon a Palestinian Arab leadership that is not hellbent on Israel’s destruction (which to date is about as likely as a kosher pig), the current American administration recognizes that the past century of Palestinian Arab “nationalism” has been nothing but a pipe dream to make Israel Judenfrei. It will be up to Israel, with U.S. support in the face of the inevitable international anti-Semitic backlash, to convey to the Palestinian Arabs that part, but not all, of Judea and Samaria is theirs to have, but only if they lay down their weapons for good.

Annex, Baby, Annex

The unexpected speed with which the Trump administration is pursuing new and exciting changes in the Middle East may leave many far-right members of the Knesset with a desire to simply annex everything west of the Jordan River. This approach, however, ignores the approximately 2 million Palestinian Arabs under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria. Complete annexation would further complicate the question of how Israel can remain a Jewish and democratic state.

Annexation should therefore be limited to portions of the “West Bank” that are highly populated and those that are essential for Israel’s security. The Palestinian Arabs forfeited their chance to claim the entire region when they blew up (quite literally) the Oslo Accords during the Second Intifada. However, Israel can and should allocate certain portions of the “West Bank” to the Palestinian Arabs while simultaneously annexing the regions that are most important for Israel.

Where to Start?

The regions within Judea and Samaria which Israel must consider as priorities, but by no means the only areas, for annexation are:

1) Seam Zone : Especially in the aftermath of October 7th, residents of the Seam Zone are rightfully concerned about their safety. Control over the Seam Zone is also imperative to ensuring the safety of Gush Dan. Israel should annex the Seam Zone to ensure that an October 7th-style attack can never occur in central Israel.

2) Jerusalem Suburb Blocs : As is widely recognized in Israeli society, the Jerusalem suburb blocs, including Gush Etzion, Ma’ale Adumim, and Beitar Illit, as well as the roads and the towns on those roads, must be annexed in order for Israel to maintain full security over Jerusalem and central Israel.

3) Highly Populated Communities : Highly populated communities such as Ariel and Modiin Illit should be annexed formally to prevent calls for another mass disengagement. Israel unilaterally disengaged from Gaza (as well as several communities in northern Samaria) in 2005, and this genuine attempt for peace on the part of the Israelis had a grave impact on Israel’s security and ultimately set the stage for October 7th. Israelis should never have to entertain the thought of more images of thousands of Jews being forcibly evacuated from their homes while simultaneously knowing that they are jeopardizing their own security.

4) Jordan Valley : Control of the Jordan Valley is indispensable for Israel. The Jordan Valley is used as a smuggling route for Iran to bring increasingly dangerous weapons to terrorists in Judea and Samaria, and the ability of Jordan to control (or to choose to control) its side of the border appears limited. Israel must have full control over its border with Jordan bar none.

By prioritizing these regions of Judea and Samaria for annexation, Israel can commit some of the remaining portions of the region to a future demilitarized Palestinian Arab entity for the time when the Palestinian Arabs, well, demilitarize.

Out of concern for his personal safety, the writer has altered his first and last name in public communications. He is a Jewish American attorney and a proud Zionist and Israeli activist.