In a closed discussion held yesterday in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, committee members were informed by representatives of the security establishment that Hamas has recruited about 20,000 terrorists since the beginning of the war and that in the last two months since the ceasefire, thousands of additional terrorists have been recruited.

The IDF has recently identified a renewed preparation of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip for the resumption of fighting. This is reflected in the recruitment of hundreds of new terrorists, distribution of weapons, establishment of positions, and rehabilitation of command structures that were damaged during the fighting.

Yesterday, it was reported on Kan News that Israel detected an unusual event in Gaza that could indicate preparation for an attack or raid. Additionally, it was reported that during the night, a wide-ranging air operation was carried out, during which more than 30,000 terrorists belonging to Hamas and the Islamic Jihad were identified, who have been redeployed throughout the Gaza Strip.

Israel estimates that Hamas has lost more than 20,000 terrorists since the beginning of the war, but continues to recruit new ones and restore its operational strength.