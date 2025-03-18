Channel 13 reporter Moria Asraf was filmed as she rummaged through the drawers of Prime Minister's spokesperson Omer Dostri.

In the leaked documentation, the reporter is seen sitting in Dostri's office, then getting up, opening drawers, and flipping through documents laid out on the spokesperson's desk.

Sources in Netanyahu's office harshly criticized Asraf and prohibited her from participating in the Prime Minister's flight.

Asraf responded to the comments on her podcast and said: "There is an event here that they are trying to intimidate the Israeli press. The Prime Minister's Office is trying to portray me as doing something which I was not - I did not see or read anything."