The chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, on Monday evening reacted with fury to a Channel 13 News report which said that one of the hostages who returned from Gaza claimed that a statement by the former National Security Minister regarding imprisoned terrorists in Israel had worsened the hostages' conditions.

"Tonight, Channel 13 News decided to grant legitimacy to the atrocities committed by Hamas against the hostages, with a report claiming that due to the changes I led in the conditions of terrorists in prison, Hamas abused our hostages. They seem to have forgotten that the terrorists murdered, raped, and massacred Jews long before the reform in the terrorists' prison conditions was implemented. They don’t need any excuse to do this beyond our very existence," Ben Gvir said.

He added, "The essence of the ‘concept’ is the notion that if we just tolerate, submit to the terrorists, and bow our heads, they will graciously agree to stop murdering Jews. That’s how it was when they prevented me from making that critical change before October 7. We all saw the price of this distorted perception in the horrific massacre.”

“Thousands of murderous terrorists who sat in Israeli prisons enjoyed luxurious and extravagant conditions due to cowardice and groveling,” said Ben Gvir.

“No more. Until the members of the coalition wise up and agree to my demand to legislate the death penalty for terrorists, the conditions of terrorists in prison will remain the bare minimum required by law," Ben Gvir concluded.