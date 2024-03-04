A new poll published on Channel 13 News on Sunday evening examined the possibility of what would happen should Defense Minister Yoav Gallant run as part of a new party in the next election.

According to the poll, in the event that the parties remain in the same composition as they are now, the National Unity Party led by Benny Gantz will win 39 seats. Likud weakens to 17 seats and Yesh Atid also weakens to 12 seats.

Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu Party wins 9 seats, as does the Otzma Yehudit Party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Shas wins 9 seats in the poll, and United Torah Judaism has 7 seats. The Religious Zionist Party, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, has 5 seats.

Ra'am led by Mansour Abbas has 5 seats in the poll, and Hadash-Ta'al wins 4. Meretz also has 4 seats in this poll. Noteworthy is the fact that the Balad party is not far from the electoral threshold, but still fails to pass it. The Labor Party also remains outside the Knesset.

The right-wing bloc wins 47 seats in the poll, and the opposition bloc has 69 seats, not including the 4 seats won by Hadash-Ta'al.

In the event that Gallant forms a new party and former Knesset member Yair Golan heads a union of the Labor and Meretz parties, National Unity wins 31 seats, the Likud wins 16 seats and the new party headed by Gallant has 9 seats, most of which would come at the expense of National Unity.

In such a scenario, the Yesh Atid party wins 9 seats, and a union of Labor and Meretz led by Yair Golan wins 8.