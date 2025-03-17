Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi sent a threatening message to Israel following US President Donald Trump's latest warning against both the Houthis and their Iranian masters.

"The naval blockade of Israel is a first step. If the hunger in Gaza increases, we cannot wait and see that our position remains at this level. If the situation requires it, we will not hesitate to take greater action," he said.

At the same time, a Pentagon spokesman said that the US is working against the Houthis, one of Iran's regional terrorist proxies, to restore calm and safety to maritime trade.

He stressed that they do not intend to cause a change of government or enter into an endless operation in the Middle East. According to him, the US military will stop the operation as soon as they receive a commitment from the Houthis to cease their terrorist activities against ships in the Red Sea.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced today (Monday) that from now on, every shot fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen will be considered a shot fired by Iran.

"Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN. Any further attack or retaliation by the 'Houthis' will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there," Trump wrote on his Truth Social program.

"Iran has played 'the innocent victim' of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, 'Intelligence.' Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!" he said.