Residents from the Hebron region visited the Otniel battalion base on Monday to show support for the soldiers while IDF investigators who raided the base.

One of the soldiers serving there said that a number of IDF investigators arrived at the base and to check logs, interrogate soldiers, inspect weapons, and explore the first days of the war."

The raid was due to allegations of illegal shooting during the events of October 7. So far, no soldiers have been arrested.

Shmuel Pein, who is protesting there, wrote that he came "to support the soldiers who at this moment are going through an absurd investigation by IDF criminals. While the soldiers here rushed in on October 7th without asking questions and haven’t seen home for months, the IDF investigators sat in their air-conditioned offices or bunkers. It's a shame."

The Generation of Victory' protest organization stated, "IDF investigators are currently raiding the Otniel base with the aim of investigating 'shooting events' from October 7th. It is unbelievable that instead of supporting soldiers who haven’t seen home for months and investigating the higher ranks for failures and misconceptions, they continue to blame the soldiers at the checkpoints who were the first to step up for the mission."