The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit cleared for publication that five soldiers were injured in the ramming attack that took place on Friday morning near a military post near the Adorayim junction, north of the town of Otniel.

"During the incident, an IDF soldier was seriously injured, and four other soldiers were lightly and moderately injured. The injured were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment and their families were informed," the statement noted.

IDF soldiers who were operating in the area neutralized the terrorist.

An MDA spokesperson said, "A report was received at 13:38 in MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center in the Jerusalem Region of 4 pedestrians struck by a vehicle on Route 60 near Adorayim. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating 4 people in their 20s, all conscious, 1 in moderate condition and 3 in in mild condition."

On Thursday evening, a young woman was seriously wounded and a young man was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack at the Mizmoria checkpoint south of Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated the victims to Shaarei Zedek Hospital.

One of the victims shot and neutralized the terrorist, who was identified as a 23-year-old resident of the Arab neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber who possessed an Israeli identity card.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)