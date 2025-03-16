The IDF completed an investigation into the incident in which shots were fired towards the Gaza Strip during the reading of the Megillah, and decided on a series of punishments for the soldiers involved.

As part of the decisions, a company commander was dismissed from his position, the platoon commander received a disciplinary reprimand, and an additional nine soldiers were dismissed from combat duties and sentenced to 28 days of confinement.

The IDF called the incident "serious and contrary to IDF values," and that the behavior seen in the video is not expected from soldiers in an operational theater. The decisions were made following a thorough investigation conducted by the IDF.

In the video published on social media, reservists were seen shooting at Gaza each time someone read Haman's name.

The soldier who read from the Megillah was in a position exposed to the strip, and contrary to orders, wore only a shirt and a clown hat instead of a helmet and protective vest as required near military posts.

The reservists published the video on social media with their faces visible, in a manner that endangers them under international law and exposes them to criminal proceedings.