The Trump Administration is demanding that United Nations-affiliated humanitarian that receive American funding organizations disclose any connections to anti-American organizations or ideologies such as Communism, the New York Post reported.

The agencies, which include the UN Refugee Agency and UNICEF, received questionnaires requiring them to disclose these connections. A USAID official confirmed that the questionnaires had been sent to UN organizations.

One of the questions asks the organization to confirm that it “does not work with entities associated with communist, socialist, or totalitarian parties, or any party that espouses anti-American beliefs.”

“I’m aware from some of our colleagues that a number of agencies have received these types of questionnaires," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The Trump Administration has been attempting to cut government waste and fraud, with one of the early focuses being slashing foreign aid that is detrimental to American interests.

Since Trump's inauguration, the US has cut 83% of the international programs of USAID, America's primary foreign aid organization.