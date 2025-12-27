Somalia, January’s president of the Security Council, has requested an urgent session at the UN Security Council on the issue of Israel's recognition of Somaliland.

The discussion is expected to take place this coming Monday (December 29), at 3:00 PM time.

The discussion is taking place following the decision of mutual recognition and the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and Somaliland, in accordance with the decision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. The decision includes the appointment of ambassadors and the opening of embassies.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, commented on the request for a UN session and said, "Israel will act responsibly and we will continue to cooperate with partners who contribute to regional stability."

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has enjoyed effective autonomy and relative peace and stability, but has failed to receive recognition from any other country besides Israel.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.

Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and the President of the Republic of Somaliland signed a joint and mutual declaration.

“This declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of President Trump,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated the President of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah, and praised his leadership and commitment to promoting stability and peace. The Prime Minister invited the President to pay an official visit to Israel.

The President thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for his historic declaration and expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister’s achievements in fighting terrorism and advancing regional peace.

“The Prime Minister thanks Foreign Minister Sa’ar, the Head of Mossad David Barnea and the Mossad, for their contribution to today's development and wishes the people of Somaliland success, prosperity, and freedom,” said the statement from Netanyahu’s office.

“The State of Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology, and economy,” it added.