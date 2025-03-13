Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday evening marked the holiday of Purim by participating in the traditional "megillah reading," during which the Scroll of Esther is read, at the “Shemesh U’Magen” synagogue in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem, where the family of murdered hostage Ori Danino prays.

Seated alongside the President were Ori’s father and brother. Ori was abducted from the Nova music festival and murdered in captivity, after saving the lives of others at the Nova Festival.

Following the evening prayer service, prayers were recited for the well-being of IDF soldiers, the safe return of the hostages, along with the memorial prayer for fallen IDF soldiers from families in the synagogue, and a prayer for the welfare and peace of the country.

Speaking to the congregation. President Herzog stated: "We are here to honor and commemorate Ori Danino, to pay tribute to his family, and, through his story, to cry out and pray for the return of all the hostages home, with God’s help."

"Former hostage Omer Shem Tov and others spoke about Ori Danino, describing how, in the midst of the horrific disaster, from the tunnels in Gaza, from the valley of the shadow of death in Gaza, Ori was like an angel amidst the chaos.

"I believe this speaks volumes about Ori - he fought and returned again and again to save his brothers. When - in the story of Purim - Mordechai says to Queen Esther, ‘And who knows whether it was for a time like this that you became royalty?’ - this is a call for heroism, a call to take responsibility. Ori took responsibility with supreme bravery, throughout his time in Gaza and before that as a soldier in the IDF. He was a great leader, ultimately murdered by evil men."

Herzog continued, "This poignantly illustrates why we are here - to elevate and honor the bravery of the Jewish people. When we read the words of Esther, ‘Go, assemble’ - it means go unite, come together, and stop fighting among yourselves, because your enemies seek your destruction."

"I wish that we will all only enjoy good news, salvation, and comfort. May God grant healing to the wounded, both in body and soul. We send our blessings and support to IDF soldiers wherever they may be. Of course, we embrace the bereaved families and pray to see the hostages return home as soon as possible, with God’s help - some to be laid to rest in dignity, and others for recovery and rehabilitation."