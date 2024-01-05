The chairman of the New Hope Party, Minister Gideon Sa'ar, spoke to party activists on Thursday and commented on the possibility that he would join the Likud Party after the war.

"We are at war today. This war is not an easy war. We entered [the government] to help the State of Israel and to show national responsibility. This is not the time for politics," said Sa'ar.

He also stressed, "As soon as the war ends, our partnership in this government will also end."

"We are an independent movement. I founded New Hope a little over three years ago and everyone sees that our path has been proven correct, in all aspects. And we continue on our path," stated Sa’ar.

He later stressed, "We are not returning to Likud. There is no such intention. Period. When you hear things of this kind, you can immediately rule them out completely."