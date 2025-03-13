Adam Bohler, President Donald Trump's envoy for hostage negotiatons, was removed from handling the issue of hostages in Gaza, according to TheJewish Insider.

According to sources in the Republican Party, there is a demand to remove him entirely from handling the issue of hostages, not just from the specific issue of the hostages in Gaza.

Bohler raised a storm when he was interviewed by CNN and referred to the direct dialogue the United States had with Hamas. During the interview, he said: "We are not agents of Israel, we have our own interests," and referred to Hamas as 'pretty nice guys.'"

Later, he clarified his remarks on Twitter: "I want to be CRYSTAL CLEAR as some have misinterpreted. Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are BY DEFINITION BAD people. And as the President has said, not a single Hamas member will be safe if Hamas doesn’t RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES IMMEDIATELY."