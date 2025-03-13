Singer David D'or and producer Guy Feld launch a new single that includes the voice of released hostage Ohad Ben-Ami, delivering a message of faith and hope.

The two collaborated for the musical project after Feld approached D'or with the proposal to record a joint song. This connection led to the creation of a unique musical piece that combines different styles and conveys a message of connection and the power of faith.

Ben-Ami can be heard saying: "We are a very very strong nation, what unites us is the faith in God, it upheld and saved me, thanks to God, I am back here after captivity and this only strengthens me, this is my message to the people of Israel."

He added: "Our faith is what unites us and it is what gives us strength. We are here to win, to continue fighting until the last hostage comes home, with God's help."

Last month, Ben Ami shared how his faith strengthened while in Gaza, and how they would say the Havdalah prayer to end Shabbat.

"I got a little stronger in captivity," Ohad told Shai Graucher. Ohad mentioned that he received a Havdalah set and asked: "I need you to explain to me because we used to do Havdalah."

He added: "Throughout this captivity, I really felt like there was someone above watching over me and I needed to be strong." Graucher noted that Ohad remembers the words of the prayer by heart after he used to recite it in Gaza every week.