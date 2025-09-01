דוד ד'אור מגיב עופר מנחם תקשורת ויחסי ציבור

Singer David D'Or responded this morning (Monday) to the incident at his performance last night during which a pro-Palestinian activist from the audience splashed red paint on the singer and his musicians.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the amazing people who send me comments and supported me. As soon as we arrived in Israel, people cheered and chased us with lots of love. There is nothing better than our people in the world. There is nothing better than you, I love you," he added.

I will continue to go wherever I am invited. I am proud to be Israeli. I am proud to be Jewish. I am proud to try to connect different religions and different ages and different opinions through this wonderful tool called music," he concluded.

דוד ד'אור מותקף באדיבות המצלם

Describing the incident, D'Or said, "In the middle of one of my songs, as I was praying for a good year and peace in the world, I closed my eyes, when suddenly I felt a cold splash on my face. I opened my eyes to see a sharp red color, resembling blood - on my clothes, on my face, on the stage and the musicians. The song list was as if stained with blood."

"Between songs like 'Shema Yisrael' and 'Shomer Et Ha'olam Yeled' - these were spots of red color that brought me back to the scenes of horror of the October 7th. There was a murmur of horror and many people in the stunned audience started crying. I realized that I had to collect myself and encourage them."

"I continued singing and asked everyone to close their eyes and pray for the people of Israel. It was not easy. My eyes were filled with tears from the pain and great sadness of the situation we had reached. At the end of the show, the audience sang along with me and we left strengthened. The violinist was very frightened and thought that someone had poured acid on us. What terrible days, may God have mercy on us. We are all praying for better days, Amen," D'Or concluded.